‘There was no argument’ before suspect opened fire at Metairie gun range, sheriff says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says Joshua Williams was unprovoked when he opened fire Saturday at the Jefferson Gun Outlet killing a store employee and a customer.
In a news conference Monday, Lopinto gave a play-by-play as to what unfolded inside the shooting range.
Lopinto says Joshua Williams, his brother Timothy Williams, and two children went to Jefferson Gun Outlet to purchase ammunition. While inside, a store employee noticed that Williams was in possession of a loaded firearm.
That employee advised Williams that he would need to unload the weapon to remain in the store. Williams refused multiple times, says JPSO.
During the discussion, Williams walked to the store’s exit, opened the door, and fired into the air.
Veronica Billiot, 59, was attempting to leave when William pointed his gun at her, shooting her at least twice. She died on the scene.
Williams then turned and confronted employees in an exchange of gunfire before briefly exiting the store.
Police say Williams then reentered the store, walked past his brother towards the store’s counter, and opened fire again, killing employee Noah Fischbach, 47.
Williams then approached the rear of the store before exiting and being confronted by other store employees. Williams was then shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with those employees. Two additional employees were wounded by gunfire. One was shot in the leg, the other in the arm.
Sheriff Lopinto says investigators collected over 200 pieces of evidence from the scene, recovered a total of 10 firearms, took 25 witness statements, and recovered nearly 100 shell casings.
There were eight shooters in total including Williams and seven store employees. No customers fired any weapons, Lopinto said.
