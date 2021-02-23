Teachers, daycare workers, and pregnant women now among those eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in the next tier of eligible vaccine recipients are now able to get a shot.
Anyone between the ages of 55 and 65 with a health condition such as cancer or diabetes, pregnant women, teachers, and daycare workers can all get the vaccine as of Monday, Feb. 22.
Already more than 1,300 educators from East Baton Rouge Parish public schools have signed up to get the vaccine. Kristen Gradney, a sort of liaison between the district and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital said the doses are first come first serve but hopes to have everyone vaccinated relatively soon, although she could not provide a timeline in which that is expected to happen.
Teachers are asked to sign up through a portal set up for teachers through its website.
Gradney said the success of its vaccination program relies on the number of doses available and participation.
“We will vaccinate people who are ready and as time goes on we have schedulers who will go out to areas where we have low participation or we’ll even have nurses go out to do education if there are still questions about the vaccine,” Gradney said.
The goal is to not only protect faculty and staff but to prevent covid from spreading to children from teachers while getting back to some sort of normalcy in the classroom. Teachers have had to adapt to a modified system where students have to remain in their seats, meaning no group activities, and accommodating students who attend virtually.
A spokesperson for Livingston Parish schools said the district is still working to finalize its plans to vaccinate its staff. Ascension Parish has not provided any details on its plans either.
