Shreveport Volunteer Network giving out food, water to apartment complex in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the City of Shreveport continues to deal with water issues following severe winter storms, volunteers are stepping up to help those in need of drinking water.
KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with Keith Bryant Tuesday, Feb. 23; he’s the cofounder of the Shreveport Volunteer Network. Bryant says a number of people reached out to the organization about the water situation at Stone Vista Apartments in Shreveport.
Bryant says on their way back from Baton Rouge on a supply run, he saw a Facebook post about the apartment complex’s situation. At 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, he and his crew stopped at the complex to give out bottled water, toiletries, and food. The crew returned Tuesday morning to do the same.
