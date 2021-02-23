Shreveport firefighters dispatched to blaze in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to put out a fire in the Highland neighborhood on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The call came in just before 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Jordan Street. That’s in the same block of Woody’s Home for Veterans.
On the scene, a water tanker from St. Tammany Parish was on the scene to assist.
Fire crews from outside of Shreveport were sent to the city for this reason, according to a crewman from St. Tammany Parish.
