Shreveport firefighters dispatched to blaze in Highland
Crews have been on the scene for at least an hour fighting a fire in the Highland neighborhood. (Source: Christian Piekos)
By Alex Onken | February 23, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 6:55 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to put out a fire in the Highland neighborhood on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The call came in just before 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Jordan Street. That’s in the same block of Woody’s Home for Veterans.

On the scene, a water tanker from St. Tammany Parish was on the scene to assist.

Fire crews from outside of Shreveport were sent to the city for this reason, according to a crewman from St. Tammany Parish.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12.

