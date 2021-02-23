$5M headed to BAFB to support Air Force Global Strike Command

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A $5 million appropriation has been secured from the U.S. Department of Defense to support the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), which is headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB), Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD announced Tuesday, Feb. 23.
“Our state is proud to be home to the Air Force Global Strike Command. This funding supports our national security strategy and keeps our nation safe by establishing an innovation hub here in Louisiana,” said Sen. Cassidy.
Sen. Cassidy requested the money to expand AFGSC’s institutional capacity to develop future operational concept and capabilities, to establish operational requirements, evaluate technology opportunities, build prototype systems, and perform proof of concept demonstrations.
AFGSC is responsible for the country’s three intercontinental ballistic missile wings, the Air Force’s bomber force (including the B-52 and the Long-Range Strike Bomber (B-21 Program)), the Air Force Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) systems, and operational and maintenance support for organizations within the nuclear enterprise.
“Barksdale Air Force Base and Global Strike Command not only house critical assets and operations that keep our nation safe, the base also is critical to the economic future of north Louisiana. BRF continues to back the mission of Global Strike Command, the men and women of the U.S. Air Force, and economic initiatives that advance the region,” said Dr. John F. George, BRF president and CEO.
Sen. Cassidy’s office says BAFB is the largest employer in the Shreveport-Bossier area, with more than 14,000 employees. Of those, 1,188 are civilians. The base has an approximate economic impact on the Shreveport-Bossier area of $1 billion.
