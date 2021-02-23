LSU 2022 commit QB Walker Howard receives 5-star ranking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard elevated to elite company after Rivals anointed the junior a 5-star ranking.
Howard threw for 3,430 yards and 39 touchdowns in the 2020 season. In the Division II state title game against De La Salle, Howard threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns.
Howard is a 2022 LSU commit. The Tigers class is No. 3 in the country with 10 commitments.
Howard is one of two recruits from Louisiana with a 5-star ranking. Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews also holds 5-stars from Rivals. Mathews is uncommitted, but has numerous offers including one from LSU.
