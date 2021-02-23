LPSO helicopter rolls before takeoff in St. Helena Parish

LIVINGSTON, La. - A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office helicopter with deputies inside, rolled before taking off Monday afternoon, February 22.
Lori Steele, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, says an LPSO Flight Crew was in the southside of Greensburg, in St. Helena Parish, assisting on an active case.
Right when the helicopter was about to takeoff from the ground, there was a ‘malfunction’ that caused the chopper to roll.
The plane never made it into the air.
Three deputies were on board. Two were Livingston Parish deputies and one was a St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.
No injuries were reported.
Steele says right now investigators are working to figure out exactly what happened.
