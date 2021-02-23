LHSAA releases 2021 boys basketball playoff brackets

LHSAA releases 2021 boys basketball playoff brackets
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
By Brady Renard | February 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 7:12 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2021 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The championships will be held March 8-13 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The semifinal round will be split between the Cajundome in Lafayette and Burton Coliseum.

Southwest Louisiana has a pair of top-three seeds in this year’s bracket in Elton and Hathaway. In addition, Washington-Marion, South Beauregard, St. Louis, Grand Lake, Hamilton Christian, Fairview and Pitkin all earned top-10 seeds.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(25) Sulphur at (8) Captain Shreve -

(21) Barbe at (12) Central - B.R. -

(25) Sulphur at (8) Captain Shreve -

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(26) DeRidder at (7) Washington-Marion - 2/26, 7:00 PM

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(17) Mansfield at (16) Jennings -

(25) Iota at (8) Booker T. Washington (N.O.) - 2/26, 6:00 PM

(20) Westlake at (13) Iowa - 2/26, 7:00 PM

(29) LCCP at (4) Carroll -

(26) Buckeye at (7) South Beauregard -

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(32) Welsh at (1) Rayville- 2/26, 7:00 PM

(17) Vinton at (16) Oakdale -

(29) DeQuincy at (4) Doyle -

(30) Pickering at (3) Many - 2/26, 6:00 PM

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(24) East Beauregard at (9) Grand Lake -

(20) Oberlin at (13) Logansport -

(22) West St. John at (11) Merryville -

(2) Elton - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Lacassine at (16) Monterey -

(18) Singer at (15) Elizabeth -

(3) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*

(6) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

(8) Pitkin - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(9) Starks at (8) Pleasant Hill -

(14) Evans at (3) Kilbourne - 2/26, 5:00 PM

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(11) Thomas Jefferson at (6) St. Louis - 3/1, 6:00 PM @ Washington-Marion

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

(9) Vermilion Catholic at (8) Hamilton Christian -

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.