LHSAA releases 2021 boys basketball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2021 boys’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The championships will be held March 8-13 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The semifinal round will be split between the Cajundome in Lafayette and Burton Coliseum.
Southwest Louisiana has a pair of top-three seeds in this year’s bracket in Elton and Hathaway. In addition, Washington-Marion, South Beauregard, St. Louis, Grand Lake, Hamilton Christian, Fairview and Pitkin all earned top-10 seeds.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(25) Sulphur at (8) Captain Shreve -
(21) Barbe at (12) Central - B.R. -
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(26) DeRidder at (7) Washington-Marion - 2/26, 7:00 PM
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(17) Mansfield at (16) Jennings -
(25) Iota at (8) Booker T. Washington (N.O.) - 2/26, 6:00 PM
(20) Westlake at (13) Iowa - 2/26, 7:00 PM
(29) LCCP at (4) Carroll -
(26) Buckeye at (7) South Beauregard -
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(32) Welsh at (1) Rayville- 2/26, 7:00 PM
(17) Vinton at (16) Oakdale -
(29) DeQuincy at (4) Doyle -
(30) Pickering at (3) Many - 2/26, 6:00 PM
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(24) East Beauregard at (9) Grand Lake -
(20) Oberlin at (13) Logansport -
(22) West St. John at (11) Merryville -
(2) Elton - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(17) Lacassine at (16) Monterey -
(18) Singer at (15) Elizabeth -
(3) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*
(6) Fairview - *First Round Bye*
(8) Pitkin - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(9) Starks at (8) Pleasant Hill -
(14) Evans at (3) Kilbourne - 2/26, 5:00 PM
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(11) Thomas Jefferson at (6) St. Louis - 3/1, 6:00 PM @ Washington-Marion
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
(9) Vermilion Catholic at (8) Hamilton Christian -
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
