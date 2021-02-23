INTERVIEW: Mayor Perkins updates citizens on city’s progress restoring water service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke with KSLA’s Destinee Patterson Tuesday, Feb. 23 to update citizens on the city’s progress restoring water service after severe winter weather that passed through the week of Feb. 15 caused a nearly citywide outage.
According to the mayor’s office, the Water Department is now seeing water pressure increase at the 70th and Pines Road booster station. West Shreveport’s water pressure is still low, but the pressure is expected to begin increasing over the next few hours now that there is enough water to turn on the booster pumps. Crews are now repairing breaks, primarily in the Queensborough area.
“We are making great progress,” said Water Director William Daniel. “Repairs will continue over the next several weeks as the system pressure returns to normal, so please use caution while driving.”
Repairs are also being done in the Norma/Murphy Street area, which is a main pressure zone. This will aid with more water pressure to Willis Knighton North and the Highland neighborhood. Crews have discovered a few more leaks around this area.
A boil water advisory remains in effect. There will be an increase of chlorine in the water over the next several days out of an abundance of caution. Customers may smell a slight chlorine odor and cloudy appearance which is normal.
Watch the full interview below.
