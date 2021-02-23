Henderson County man arrested in shooting death of woman

SEVEN POINTS, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night shooting left a woman dead and a man in jail charged with murder.
Seven Points Police Department said officers responded at 8:23 p.m. Friday to a call regarding a possible shooting at the Lake By Acres Apartments complex.
Upon arrival, alongside Tool and Gun Barrel City Police Departments and Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies, a female was found lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead some time after being transported to UT Health’s emergency room in Gun Barrel City.
According to the arrest affidavit, one of the responding officers said he observed the woman lying on the floor while Christopher Nelson Hood was administering first aid. The officer also said they noticed a revolver on the floor. A neighbor told the first responders that Hood had run outside, and when he saw them he called out, “Get here quick, I just shot Brooke!” and ran back inside.
Hood was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and booked into the Henderson County Jail without incident on a charge of murder.
The case is still under investigation. The Seven Points Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the police department at 903-432-2111.
