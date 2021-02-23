Greenwood working to resolve water outage

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Being a customer of a small water system can come with some unique challenges, not the least of which is going a week without service.
Such is the case in Greenwood, where youths today can be seen on a tractor-trailer bed tossing water bottles into the back of pickup in the wake of last week’s back-to-back winter storms. It’s part of a big volunteer effort to help those in the town just west of Shreveport who have been days without water.
So as customers’ frustrations bubble to the surface and patience runs thin, KSLA News 12′s Jeff Ferrell checks in to see firsthand those challenges and how residents and businesses are adapting.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening as longtime Mayor Frank Stawasz explains how Greenwood’s huge water outage unfolded. Also learn how the town is working to restore water and when that is expected to happen.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.