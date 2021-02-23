American Heart Association suggests less sodium, processed foods to be ‘heart healthy’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Krista Sharp from the East Texas American Heart Association joined Kayla Lyons on East Texas Now to share heart-healthy tips.
Sharp said stress can be linked to high-blood pressure, also known as hypertension.
She suggested giving up poor choices like smoking or caffeine and replacing the cravings with good habits like taking a walk or exercise.
She shared that hypertension is known as the silent killer because there are no obvious symptoms. Sharp encouraged checking your blood-pressure and visiting your physician.
Sharp also said changes in diet like avoiding processed foods, and salty foods, and replacing sodas with carbonated water.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.