Shreveport banking executive invests in community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He’s one of the most well-known and respected bankers in the Shreveport-Bossier area — Jonathan Reynolds has climbed the corporate ladder with 20 years of banking experience under his belt.
In 2018, Reynolds joined Carter Federal Credit Union as the Chief Commercial Officer. Reynolds is a Shreveport native and alumnus of the University of New Orleans.
His passion and commitment are to serve both small and large businesses in our local communities. He says working at Carter has been one of the most rewarding experiences, with a mission to make an impact in low or moderate-income areas.
“Being an African American myself, typically those areas in Shreveport are primarily African-American and being over the business services department,” Reynolds said. “At Carter, I am able to leverage those resources I have access to and make a difference in small businesses here locally. We’ve helped people start their business, grow their business, and retain their business.”
As past Chairman of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, he was able to connect with business owners in the community and share his resources, assets, intelligence, and skillsets to help grow the community.
“I am not shy about my desire to help and make an impact and make a difference and help grow this community and do what I can to help bridge the gap between the affluent and less affluent. I get calls all the time seven days a week, almost any time of day, in any environment if you will.”
A part of advising on commercial lending, Jonathan is practicing what he preaches. He and his wife have invested in real estate and have rental properties throughout Shreveport-Bossier. In addition, he teamed up with David Aubrey and Lemar Flukers; to fulfill a desire to build up a neglected area of Shreveport. It began almost two years ago when the group opened, Louisiana Daiquiri Café off of Texas Avenue. The area is commonly referred to as the West End.
After spending time in New Orleans as a college student, he was inspired to bring a unique business venture to Shreveport.
“We wanted to do something to increase the traffic, inspire others to improve the quality of life and redevelop an area that has been somewhat neglected. Herby K’s is the only business that has been down there consistently over the last 40 years,” Reynolds said.
The unique opportunity created a fun environment that pays tribute to the city. It features daiquiris named after local streets and neighborhoods. When you walk in you’ll see wall wraps of local artists, entertainers, or athletes that have made an impact across the country — but call Shreveport home.
“Being able to do that and bring that here to Shreveport is very rewarding in itself and because I have given so much as it relates to advice, guidance and education through the various institutions that I worked for it would be kind of neglectful if I didn’t practice what I preached.”
Reynolds serves on multiple boards in the community including past chairman of the Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors for Committee of 100, and Executive Board of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.
