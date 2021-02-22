REPORT: Off-duty Bossier Parish deputy shot by family member, airlifted to hospital

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - An off-duty Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot in Benton Monday evening (Feb. 22) and airlifted to a hospital, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.
The incident reportedly happened around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Old Plain Dealing Road just west of Highway 3. The victim was airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff’s office says. The deputy was reportedly shot by a family member multiple times during a domestic incident of some sort.
The deputy appears to be in serious, but stable condition.
The family member is currently in custody and being questioned, officials say.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.