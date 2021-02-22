Pines Road area is biggest water restoration challenge, city says

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Residents and businesses in Shreveport’s Highland and Queensborough neighborhoods should start seeing some water pressure Monday night, the city advises.
Meantime, workers are completing water restoration efforts downtown.
But the biggest challenge has been service to the communities surrounding Pines Road, says a notice the city released Monday afternoon.
Nearly two dozen Water Department crews are working, and all meter technicians are responding to emergencies and closing off meters that are leaking.
The Water Department is encouraging customers to turn on faucets only if there is no running water. This will help push the air out of the line. That air might be a good sign because it could indicate that water soon will follow, the city states.
Customers citywide still are being asked to conserve water by:
- limiting their showers to three minutes,
- not leaving the water running while washing dishes,
- only washing full loads of clothes, and,
- not washing their vehicles.
NEED HELP?
► Shreveport police officers have been running water to senior citizens.
► Call 211 for emergency assistance.
► Call (318) 673-7600 if you need your water turned off to allow for repairs. Also call this number if you spot a leak in one of the city’s main water pipelines.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.