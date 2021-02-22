Natchitoches mayor provides updates on city’s water situation

“I received a call from Matt, the head of our utilities department, yesterday,” Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said. “After church, I went to take a look at the water plant and there was red all over the screen, so the council and I agreed we needed to have an emergency declaration. It’s to send a message to our residents to let them know in terms of water. To quote Ronnie, our operator at the water plant, he has never seen our water system like this in his 14 years of working there. As of yesterday, there were 30 percent who were without water.”