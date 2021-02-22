Mobile home fire claims a life

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was found dead following a mobile home fire Sunday in Natchitoches Parish.
Firefighters with Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Louisiana Highway 6 at 10:44 a.m.
“Fire crews later discovered the body of who is believed to be a female resident of the trailer inside,” according to the Louisiana fire marshal’s office.
Now her death and the fire are being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.