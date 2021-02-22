MISSING: Silver Alert issues for Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has issues a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Texarkana man.
Darrell Medford, 77, was last seen leaving his home on Old Salem Road around 10 a.m. Sunday morning (Feb. 21), law enforcement officials say. Medford was wearing a flannel jacket, jeans, boots, and glasses. He may be driving a red or maroon 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup with an Arkansas license plate (397 SZB).
Police say the truck has a diamond plate tool box and veteran stickers.
Anyone with info on Medford’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Miller County Sheriff’s Office at 870-774-3001.
