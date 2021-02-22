Mayor Lo Walker to hold news conference on Bossier City response to water crisis caused by week of winter weather

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and Bossier City Council President David Montgomery are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to address the city’s response to water crisis caused by the week of severe winter weather in the ArkLaTex.
The press conference is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 2:45 p.m. and will be available to watch live in this story.
City officials plan to address the city’s response to the unprecedented winter storms that moved through the area the week of Feb. 15. The mayor will address concerns about water. He says city employees have been working to keep the city’s water system functioning, and have been assisting Barksdale Air Force Base.
