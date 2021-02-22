Man shot while trying to break big rig’s windows, dies

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man was fatally shot Sunday morning outside a business in the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, authorities say.
And preliminary investigation indicates the truck driver who fired the gun acted in self-defense, Sheriff John Ballance said.
Jonathon Raney, 35, died at a hospital after having been shot at Pot Luck & Liquor, the sheriff confirmed.
The business in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 371 was closed when Raney repeatedly tried to break the glass there about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Ballance said. When that failed, Raney began trying to break the glass on a big rig’s cab.
While hanging from a side mirror, the sheriff said, Raney repeatedly kicked the window on the driver’s side door then on the passenger side.
The man who was in the cab told investigators that he was fearing for his life and shot Raney multiple times, Ballance said. Raney later died at a hospital.
Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine whether Raney was under the influence of any drugs, the sheriff added.
