LSU Health Shreveport resuming mass COVID-19 vaccination effort after week of winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is resuming its mass COVID-19 vaccination effort after a week of severe winter weather.
The list of those eligible has now expanded to include teachers, school support staff members, daycare workers, pregnant women, and those ages 55 to 64 with qualifying health conditions that put them at greater risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19. Those 55 to 64 must have at least one qualifying health condition. Qualifying conditions are listed on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website here. Those with qualifying conditions can indicate those when registering here.
The following groups are also still eligible to receive the vaccine if they have not already:
- Residents age 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Healthcare and dental clinic workers
- Home care providers and recipients
- Sign language interpreters and clients who are deaf and blind
- Lab, mortuary, and pharmacy staff
- Allied health school students, emergency response personnel
- Members of the state’s Unified Command Group
About 1.65 millions Louisiana resident are currently eligible for the vaccine, according to the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards.
Preregistration is preferred and recommended, but is not a requirement. To preregister, click here. Those receiving the vaccine should bring a photo ID and health insurance information.
Vaccinations are being administered by LSU Health at the following sites:
Louisiana State Fair Grounds - 3701 Hudson Dr.
- Monday through Friday (Feb. 22 through 26), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This location is for first and second doses of the vaccine. Appointments within a two-hour time block will be emailed no later than Saturday for all those who have preregistered. Those receiving the second vaccine do NOT need an appointment and are encouraged to come between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. when separate tent/lanes will be available for those getting their second dose. Reregistration is not required for second doses at any site.
Galilee Baptist Church - 1500 Pierre St.
- Thursday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- This location is for first and second vaccines. No appointment necessary for those receiving their second vaccine. Re-registration is not required for second doses at any site.
Chevyland/LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Ave.
- Tuesday through Friday (Feb. 22 through 26), 2 to 5 p.m.
- The above times are available ONLY for healthcare workers, teachers, school support staff, and daycare workers. All others who are eligible to receive vaccine should go to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds
- Saturday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Saturday vaccination clinic is for teachers, school support staff, and daycare workers ONLY
Webster Parish Fair Grounds – 800 Goodwill Dr.
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- This location is for first doses only
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.