9k+ cases of bottled water donated to Bossier schools
By Rachael Thomas | February 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 4:55 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - More than 9,000 cases of bottled water have been donated to Bossier Parish schools as the school system prepares to reopen its campuses Tuesday, Feb. 23.

At the request of the school district, the Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP) helped find a large amount of bottled water to students and staff will have safe drinking water until boil advisories are lifted.

The Louisiana National Guard also assisted in this effort.

