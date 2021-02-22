Dry start to week, but tracking wet weather later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After dealing with one of the most intense weeks of cold and winter weather in the history of the ArkLaTex we are tracking a 180 degree flip for the region this week. Temperatures for the week in general will average in the mid to upper 60s with a couple of days likely getting into the 70s. While we are tracking much warmer temperatures we are also tracking a considerable amount of wet weather especially during the second half of the week. Beginning on Thursday and lasting through the weekend the northern half of the ArkLaTex could see a considerable amount of rain when its all said and done. Due to the incredible amount of snow this region saw last week flooding could be an issue.