Dry start to week, but tracking wet weather later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After dealing with one of the most intense weeks of cold and winter weather in the history of the ArkLaTex we are tracking a 180 degree flip for the region this week. Temperatures for the week in general will average in the mid to upper 60s with a couple of days likely getting into the 70s. While we are tracking much warmer temperatures we are also tracking a considerable amount of wet weather especially during the second half of the week. Beginning on Thursday and lasting through the weekend the northern half of the ArkLaTex could see a considerable amount of rain when its all said and done. Due to the incredible amount of snow this region saw last week flooding could be an issue.
In the meantime, as you get ready to head out the door get ready for a fantastic start to the week. Temperatures this morning are above freezing and will be moving up into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. This combined with ample sunshine will be the perfect way to help everyone forget about the ridiculous amount of winter weather that we saw last week.
As we go throughout the work week we are tracking temperatures that will continue to get warmer for the region. Tuesday will be even more comfortable with our high temperatures that will be approaching the 70 degree mark for many people in the region. But starting on Wednesday and really kicking into gear Thursday we are tracking increasing chances for wet weather. This will be due to a series of fronts that will be stalling out across the region along with a developing area of low pressure. Rain could be heavy especially overnight Thursday and into the morning Friday. Temperatures though will only take a modest hit with highs still in the mid 60s.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more potential wet weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. While showers are possible throughout the weekend really the timeframe that we are tracking is Saturday night and into the morning on Sunday. This is when more heavy rain is possible for northern parts of the ArkLaTex and flooding could become a concern.
In the meantime, just get ready for some much more comfortable temperatures! Have a great week!
