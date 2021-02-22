COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue; Fair Grounds makes adjustments to accommodate more people

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue; Fair Grounds makes adjustments to accommodate more people
Thousands of people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport, La. (Source: KSLA)
By Tayler Davis | February 22, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 1:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 vaccination effort continues in the ArkLaTex, and some vaccination sites are making adjustments to accommodate more people now that eligibility is being further expanded.

MORE>>> La. expands priority group for COVID-19 vaccine to include K-12 teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women

Dr. John Vanchiere spoke to KSLA’s Tayler Davis about the changes being made at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to accommodate more people. Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to hear the doctor’s thoughts on herd immunity as well.

On Monday, Feb. 22, in the first two hours of the Fair Grounds site being open, 500 people were vaccinated, and by noon Monday, that total climbed to 1,100.

Hear more tonight from several newly eligible people about why they chose to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.