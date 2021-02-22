COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue; Fair Grounds makes adjustments to accommodate more people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 vaccination effort continues in the ArkLaTex, and some vaccination sites are making adjustments to accommodate more people now that eligibility is being further expanded.
Dr. John Vanchiere spoke to KSLA’s Tayler Davis about the changes being made at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to accommodate more people. Watch KSLA News 12 this evening to hear the doctor’s thoughts on herd immunity as well.
On Monday, Feb. 22, in the first two hours of the Fair Grounds site being open, 500 people were vaccinated, and by noon Monday, that total climbed to 1,100.
Hear more tonight from several newly eligible people about why they chose to get vaccinated.
