Company looking to hire 2,500 workers for call center in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - General Dynamics Information Technology has announced that they are searching for workers in Northwest Louisiana to fill 2,500 positions in Bossier City.
The jobs will staff a national assistance call center. Those hired will have the opportunity to work from home for three to five months with a work-issued laptop.
“Salary range is $14 per hour with company benefits or roughly $16 to $17 per hour without benefits,” reads a news release from the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
“In this critical support role, individuals will be tasked with responding to inquiries and providing guidance, information and additional assistance as necessary,” reads the news release.
Job responsibilities include completing call guides; following scripts; entering and verifying required information, adhering to established customer service and documentation standards within required time frames and adhering to “established levels of service.”
Requirements for applicants are a high school diploma or equivalent, one or more years of related customer service or contact center experience, access to 10 Mbps of download speed and 1 Mbps of download speed of dedicated internet bandwidth and “outstanding interpersonal skills.”
To apply, click here. Requisition: #RQ78932.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.