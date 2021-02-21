Water, food to be distributed around ArkLaTex on Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the aftermath of a historic winter storm, many are still without water, and some still without power.
Local governments and nonprofit organizations are offering food and water to people in the community.
CADDO PARISH
- Little Union Baptist Church (ACCEPTING DONATIONS)
- 1846 Milam Street, Shreveport, LA
- Services Provided: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, feminine hygiene products, PPE, and water
- Water distribution: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Huntington High School
- 6801 Rasberry Lane, Shreveport, LA 71129
- Services Provided: feminine hygiene products, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water
- Water Distribution: 8:00 AM until water and supplies run out
- Krystalized Kulture (ACCEPTING DONATIONS: non perishable food items, hygiene items, milk, baby items, citrus fruits)
- 5104 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71108
- Services Provided: Lunch, feminine hygiene products, blankets, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water
- Water Distribution: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Conehead Banquet Hall (ACCEPTING DONATIONS: non perishable food items, milk, and baby items, citrus fruits)
- 1302 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA
- Services provided: Dinner, emergency contraceptives, PPE and water
- Water Distribution: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Southern University at Shreveport
- 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Mt. Olive Baptist Church
- 9500 Greenwood-Springridge Road, Shreveport
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Greenwood Acres Baptist Church
- 7480 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Keithville
- Keithville Compactor Site, 5159 Keithville Springridge Road
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Blanchard Town Hall
- 110 Main Street
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Oil City Town Hall
- 202 Allen Street
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Vivian Town Hall
- 112 W. Alabama Avenue
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Belcher Village Hall
- 411 Charles Street
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
- Ida Community Center
- 3016 Lewis Avenue
- 12 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Each vehicle is limited to one case of water
DESOTO PARISH
- Mansfield High School
- Services provided: bottled water
- 2 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Asking only those citizens to need to pickup water due to limited supply
- North DeSoto High School
- Services provided: bottled water
- 2 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Asking only those citizens to need to pickup water due to limited supply
- Logansport High School
- Services provided: bottled water
- 2 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Asking only those citizens to need to pickup water due to limited supply
- Old Frierson fire station/Community Center
- Services provided: bottled water
- 2 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Asking only those citizens to need to pickup water due to limited supply
- Pelican Library
- Services provided: bottled water
- 3 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Asking only those citizens to need to pickup water due to limited supply
- Stanley High School
- Services provided: bottled water
- 3 p.m. - while supplies last
- Special Note: Asking only those citizens to need to pickup water due to limited supply
This page will be updated throughout the day, as we get more information.
