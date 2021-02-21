SporTran reopening bus service on Feb. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran will begin its services on Sunday, Feb. 21, after reassessing road conditions.
The Intermodal Terminal in downtown Shreveport will open at 10:20 a.m.
Monday’s service start time may be delayed until after supervisors assess the travel conditions.
SporTran urges passengers to be cautious of curbs and sidewalks that may still be icy.
Masks, social distancing and hand washing are still in effect in all SporTran vehicles and facilities in accordance to the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
