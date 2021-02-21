Shreveport officials prepare to host water distribution sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, water distribution sites are expected to be up and running on Sunday, Feb. 21.
The city made a request to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness this week. The water is expected to leave Dallas tonight and arrive tomorrow, depending on road conditions.
Additionally, local and state lawmakers have helped secure water through GOHSEP.
Citizens will be notified for official distribution times and locations by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, City of Shreveport and Parish of Caddo social media accounts.
The Office of Homeland Security may be contacted for water if there is a medical or emergency need.
Shreveport and some surrounding rural water systems remain under a citywide boil advisory until further notice.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.