SFD investigating house fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire broke out in a house in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Shreveport Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the house with heavy smoke and visible flames.
It took eight fire units to get the fire under control, including a truck from Central Fire District in Central, La. The fire department has called in eight water tankers due to the low water pressure and winter weather.
The fire started from a gas heater in the living room that had a mattress next to it. The home is a total loss.
Two people live at the home, but neither was inside at the time of the fire.
