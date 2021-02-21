Natchitoches mayor to declare water emergency

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A water emergency will be declared Sunday evening in Natchitoches, the city reports.
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is expected to make the declaration during a special City Council meeting he has called for 5 p.m. today in the council chambers at 716 Second St. in Natchitoches.
The meeting notice issued late this afternoon says city officials also will discuss water conservation measures.
And after today’s meeting, the city will release details outlining how water usage will be restricted until service is restored to all of the city’s customers.
Those efforts come in the wake of back-to-back winter storms that caused leaks that crippled water systems throughout the ArkLaTex and, in some areas, led to water outages and boil advisories.
Thousands of Natchitoches water customers have gone without service for five days.
“Even though you may have or begin to have water in the coming days, we are still under a boil advisory and will remain under the boil advisory until all customers in all parts of our system have stable pressure above 20 psi,” says a recent notice from the city.
“Once we reach 20 psi, we will begin to flush the system. And after flushing is complete, we will begin sampling and testing through the Louisiana Department of Health laboratory in Shreveport. When all tests from all parts of our system have passed, then and only then will we lift the boil order.”
The city also has been asking people to call (318) 357-3880 if they have a leak or sees a leak and cannot get the water shut off.
