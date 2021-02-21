Man dies after having been shot multiple times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting.
A man who had been shot multiple times died Sunday, Feb. 21, after being taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, a detective said.
The shooting on Dee Street was reported at 10:18 a.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
No arrest has been made.
Investigators have recovered evidence from the parking lot of The Pier Landing, an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Dee Street, the detective told KSLA News 12.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
