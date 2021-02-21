Early morning fire destroys home in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - One person is without a home this morning after an early morning fire in Greenwood.
Fire District 3 responded to the call around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, in the 7100 block of Greenwood-Springridge Road. The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.
The woman in the home was able to make it out with no injuries.
According to the Town of Greenwood, despite the current water troubles, the firefighters were able to access water from the fire hydrants and extinguish the fire.
