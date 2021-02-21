DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to distribute water to community

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, they will be distributing water at various locations on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Locations for water pick-up include:
- Mansfield High School at 2 p.m.
- North DeSoto High School at 2 p.m.
- Logansport High School at 2 p.m.
- Old Frierson fire station/Community center at 2 p.m.
- Pelican Library at 3 p.m.
- Stanley High School at 3 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says these supplies are limited and are meant for those who are most in need at this time.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.