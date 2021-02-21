DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office to distribute water to community

By Daffney Dawson | February 20, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 6:53 PM

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, they will be distributing water at various locations on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Locations for water pick-up include:

  • Mansfield High School at 2 p.m.
  • North DeSoto High School at 2 p.m.
  • Logansport High School at 2 p.m.
  • Old Frierson fire station/Community center at 2 p.m.
  • Pelican Library at 3 p.m.
  • Stanley High School at 3 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says these supplies are limited and are meant for those who are most in need at this time.

