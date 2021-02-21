City of Shreveport water expected to be fully restored by Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Water Department is making progress in getting water restored for all customers.
The city says nearly 10,000 customers still have below minimum water service. This is after nearly 70,000 customers were without water during the winter storm.
Crews are still working around the clock to restore water. Water is expected to be fully restored by Tuesday. Feb. 23. Most customers should have some water service before then.
The city is still under a boil advisory until further notice.
The Louisiana Rural Water Association is assisting the City look for burst pipes. If you spot a leak or need a water main turned off, call 318-673-7600.
