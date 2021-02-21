Caddo compactor sites to be open Sunday, Feb. 21

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish work crews have been working to clear safe access to Caddo’s solid waste compactor sites.
Starting Sunday, Feb. 21, Caddo residents will be able to dispose of their trash at nine compactor sites across the parish. The following sites will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Blanchard – 7045 Dixie Blanchard Hwy
- North Blanchard – 7340 LA Hwy 1
- North Lakeshore Drive – 5581 N. Lakeshore
- West Park – 7294 West Park
- Keithville – west of CO-OP
- Springridge – Hwy 169 at Colquitt
- Norris Ferry – 10295 Norris Ferry
- Mayo Road – 124 Mayo Road
- Shirley Francis – 7095 Shirley Francis
