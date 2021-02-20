Warming up this afternoon. Rain possible Sunday

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We started with a Freezing Fog Advisory that ended at 10am but you may be able to see the ice that formed from this on trees and roads if you do get out. This afternoon we’ll be warming up and pulling in a little more sunshine.
Sunday will start off with limited clouds and sunshine, but will start to have increasing clouds by the afternoon. A cold front is moving in, and will bring some rain. Only a few showers will be around for the day and more particularly near the I-30 corridor. By the evening, more rain will develop as the cold front moves south. All that said, it’s still not enough to cancel any plans you may have. Sunday should be a good day to maybe run to the store. Keep in mind, the roads will be improving, but still not great.
Monday and Tuesday will both have more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Here’s when I expect the last of the melting to take place. Temperatures in the afternoon will heat up to the 50s on Monday and the 60s by Tuesday! Plus the sunshine will help it too. It will be a great couple of days!
Wednesday and Thursday will have more clouds build up and some rain move in. As of now, I have the rain chance up to only 20% for Wednesday, but up to 50% Thursday. Another cold front will come in on Thursday. This may knock the temperature down some, but not a lot. It will stay in the 50s, so no more freezing is expected.
Hang in there a couple more days as better weather is soon to arrive!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.