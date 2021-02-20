Town of Benton to distribute bottled water to residents

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - According to a Facebook post from Benton Town Hall, the Louisiana National Guard brought in a shipment of bottled water for Benton residents.
The water supply dropped drastically last night and left many residents with low water pressure or no water. Additional pumps were brought online Saturday morning to add pressure to the system.
The shipment of bottled water is less than what the town expected, but officials are working on a plan to get it distributed to those in need.
