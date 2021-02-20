Louisianans impacted by winter storms urged to fill out self-report damage survey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has released a self-reporting survey in order to assess damage caused by the winter weather event.
The survey can be found here and will help local and state emergency managers collect data in order to move forward with the recovery process.
The state says this step should not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency. Anyone impacted by the winter storm should fill out the survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles).
The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance.
