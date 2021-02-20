GPD: Roads in bad condition causing major backups on Highway 80 and I-20

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Police Department advises motorists to stay off the roadways if possible this morning.
GPD says that Highway 80 and I-20 are now covered by solid sheets of ice due to the low temperatures overnight that caused melted snow and ice to refreeze on the roadways. This has caused major traffic backups in the area and other traffic issues.
TxDOT advises that the roadways are hazardous. Traffic on I-20 from the Louisiana state line is backed up into Texas.
