DOTD, LSP warn of potential black ice on roadways

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police advise drivers to use caution following a deep freeze on Friday night.
Temperatures fell into the teens to low 20s causing snow and ice that was recently plowed to refreeze on the roadways.
Black ice is a thin, transparent layer of ice that can be hard to see on bridges, overpasses, off-ramps and in shady areas of the road. It is dangerous because it blends into the pavement making it almost impossible to see.
DOTD advises that if motorists encounter black ice while driving, they should try to:
• Remain calm and avoid overreacting
• Allow your vehicle to pass over the ice without applying brakes
• Keep your steering wheel straight; Turing the wheel increases the chances of sliding and losing control of the vehicle
• If you enter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and gently turn your steering wheel in the direction of the skid
LaDOTD informs drivers to stay aware of patches on the roadway that look like water. These spots could be black ice.
