DeSoto Parish continues to monitor water systems

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson, some DeSoto Parish water systems are back running while others continue to be monitored.
Below are the latest updates on the water systems:
- Waterworks District #1 - Main line is being pressured up before any residential areas can be turned on. It will be middle of next week before water can be all customers can be restored.
- North DeSoto Water System - Collinswood & north stations will increase pressure from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. today. Baker Station area customers water has been restored, pressure is low. If critical levels are reached, water will be turned off until supply replenishes.
- Keatchie Water System - All stations are up and running. Keatchie has low pressure. Shilo has low pressure. Meadowview & Kickapoo have low pressure. Longstreet / Smyrna are good. By the end of next week should be running at normal capacity.
- East DeSoto Water Systems - Power is currently being restored to pumps affected pumps. Most customers should be receiving water in 24 hours.
- South DeSoto Water System- Portable Generator was installed. Tanks and lines beginning to fill. Pressure will begin to build throughout the night. Please begin to look for leaks.
- Mansfield City Water - The City of Mansfield water system is running at half capacity. The public works department is working hard turning off meters to places with leaks and repairing water main breaks. We are still under a Boil Advisory. Continue to boil your water for one full minute. Low pressure is caused by the tanks not being at full capacity. We are unsure when full capacity will be restored. We will keep the citizens informed. Please continue to check for leaks around your house and your neighbor’s house. If you have a water emergency please call 318-697-2630.
- Grand Cane - Water system is running. Tomorrow areas of apparent leaks will be isolated. Pressure should rise in the system.
- Logansport - Water systems are running at normal capacities. Water pressure is low due to demand. Pressure will continue to increase
- Rambin/Wallace - system will begin to come back up tomorrow. All wells are not functioning but the system will be brought up to its current maximum output.
