City of Marshall to distribute bottled water to families in need

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall has been advised of additional residents that are without water or have low water pressure. Public Works crews will be working throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, to get the water up and running normally.
While the City of Marshall remains under a boil advisory, the city has obtained a number of cases of bottled water for individuals or families within the city limits who do not have water at their homes.
Starting at noon Saturday, Feb. 20, individuals and families can visit the large parking lot of the former Good Shepherd Life Center at 612 S. Grove Street across from the Main Fire Station to receive bottles of water.
There will be one case per family per address. Residents will need to bring their Texas Driver’s License or a City of Marshall water bill.
Public Works crews are working on repairing breaks in the 300 block of Pinecrest, 300 block of Benita Drive, 600 block of S. Grove Street, 400 block of Mark Street, 300 block of Albemarle, 300 block of Stephens, corner of Sanford & Grafton, and corner of Scoggins & West Houston.
The low water pressure is attributed to many smaller distribution system issues, businesses and residences. If you see a break not listed previously, please report it to the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.