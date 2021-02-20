Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts

This Oct. 1, 2020 photo provided by Edmund Tunney shows his daughter, Isabella, center, with Bev Verweg, her scoutmaster, and Brian Reiners, the scoutmaster of the corresponding linked boy troop, in Edina, Minn. In February 2021, at age 16, Tunney will be one of nearly 1,000 girls and young women honored by the Boy Scouts in a virtual celebration of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. It’s a major milestone, given the hallowed stature of a rank that has been attained over more than a century by astronauts, admirals, U.S. senators and other luminaries. (Source: Edmund Tunney)