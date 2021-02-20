Bowie County announces free water filling stations

Locations for free water filling in Bowie County. (Source: Texarkana Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | February 20, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 12:20 PM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Bowie County announces free water filling locations for Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

This water will be non-drinkable but can be used to flush toilets and take baths.

You must bring your own container.

Maud Fire Department – Contact person: Chief Nichols: 903-280-1166

New Boston Fire Department - Contact person: Chief Atkinson: 903-276-0679

DeKalb Fire Department – Contact person: Captain Ben Hutson: 903-277-1034

Redwater Fire Department – Contact person: Chief Moore: 903-276-9169

Precinct 4 Barn - Hwy 8 New Boston

