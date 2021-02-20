Bowie County announces free water filling stations

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Bowie County announces free water filling locations for Saturday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
This water will be non-drinkable but can be used to flush toilets and take baths.
You must bring your own container.
Maud Fire Department – Contact person: Chief Nichols: 903-280-1166
New Boston Fire Department - Contact person: Chief Atkinson: 903-276-0679
DeKalb Fire Department – Contact person: Captain Ben Hutson: 903-277-1034
Redwater Fire Department – Contact person: Chief Moore: 903-276-9169
Precinct 4 Barn - Hwy 8 New Boston
