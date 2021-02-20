Bossier City and Natchitoches residents asked to turn off dripping faucets

(KSLA) - Bossier City’s Utility Department and the City of Natchitoches have both requested that residents turn off dripping faucets once the temperatures rise above 32 degrees.
The dripping faucets are used as a freeze prevention and are not needed with the rising outdoor temperatures. Residents may continue the freeze prevention drips once temperatures drop below freezing.
Customers turning off their faucets will allow for improved pressure in the water systems and help conserve water.
Thousands in Natchitoches have not had water in four days. Residents that have water are being asked to conserve it to help the system recover. If anyone in Natchitoches has a leak and cannot shut off the water, call 318-357-3880 and someone will assist you in getting it shut off.
A boil advisory will continue for Bossier City and Natchitoches until further notice.
