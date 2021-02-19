VIDEO: Volunteers in Shreveport trying to clear roads, but need fuel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers in Shreveport are trying to clear iced over roads so people can get food, water, and medicine, but they’ve run into a snag.
Tommy Giles, executive director of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, went live on Facebook Friday morning (Feb. 19) saying he and a group of volunteers are trying to clear the intersection at Bert Kouns and Mansfield Road.
The Shreveport Volunteer Network is a crowd-funded non-profit organization.
Giles says they have heavy machinery to clear roads, but need more fuel to power them. The group is asking anyone who can help to please do so, since many gas stations in the area are currently closed. They estimate they need about 50 gallons of diesel fuel to get through the day.
Giles says anyone who has heavy machinery available to clear roads is also welcome.
He says there are 18-wheelers stuck at Bert Kouns and Mansfield, so they’re going to use their tractors and skid steers to try to clear the area. The intersection is near a Willis-Knighton facility, and the group is trying to clear the intersection so first responders and patients in need can access the emergency room entrance.
One of the volunteers says the intersection at Bert Kouns and Mansfield Road is the “worst in the city” right now.
