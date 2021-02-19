Temperatures slowly warm for some needed melting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While the clean up started yesterday across the ArkLaTex temperatures just barely crawled above freezing and thus we did not see that much needed melting for many of us. While temperatures will only be marginally warmer today we are tracking ample sunshine, and these two factors combined should help speed up the melting process slightly. As we go through the weekend temperatures will continue to rebound with roads probably becoming passable later in the day on Saturday. Sunday night could bring a few showers to the region, but overall we are heading into a warmer and drier pattern. This will especially be the case going through next week where temperatures will continue to rise and highs in the upper 60s to around 70 are not out of the question.
In the meantime, if you are going to try to attempt to head out the door, PLEASE DON’T. Roads are still extremely dangerous this morning and due to the hard freeze all of the slush has frozen solid. There is also potential for us to set a new record low this morning as the current record low for February 19th is 15 degrees. After the brutal start this morning we are tracking temperatures that will move into the mid-30s this afternoon along with ample sunshine.
As we go through the weekend we expect the slow warming trend to continue for the ArkLaTex. While we could set another record low on Saturday morning the warming trend will continue for the region. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 40s, and on Sunday highs could stretch all the way into the 50s. While we are tracking mainly sunny skies, you should expect increasing clouds Sunday afternoon with some scattered rain showers possible Sunday night.
Looking ahead to next week we continue to track warmer temperatures on the way for the region. Highs on Monday will likely be close to the 60 degree mark with temperatures that will only continue to move up. Highs on Tuesday will be at least into the 60s with mid-60s possible, and the warmer weather only continues. While wet weather is possible late next week you should anticipate that a lot more sunshine is on the way.
As for this morning, please if you can, DON’T travel. By Saturday afternoon roads should have significantly improved across the region. Have a great weekend!
