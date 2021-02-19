Temperatures slowly warm for some needed melting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! While the clean up started yesterday across the ArkLaTex temperatures just barely crawled above freezing and thus we did not see that much needed melting for many of us. While temperatures will only be marginally warmer today we are tracking ample sunshine, and these two factors combined should help speed up the melting process slightly. As we go through the weekend temperatures will continue to rebound with roads probably becoming passable later in the day on Saturday. Sunday night could bring a few showers to the region, but overall we are heading into a warmer and drier pattern. This will especially be the case going through next week where temperatures will continue to rise and highs in the upper 60s to around 70 are not out of the question.