SWEPCO gives estimated times for power restoration in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SWEPCO workers and contractors continue working to restore power to approximately 19,000 customers following the winter storm.
“Restoration work in our hardest-hit areas of DeSoto, Natchitoches and Sabine parishes has been slow going due to the ice and snow on the roads, but rising temperatures today and tomorrow will improve road conditions enabling us to speed up work,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. “We appreciate the continued patience of customers as SWEPCO employees and contractors work as safely and quickly as possible to get their lights on.”
As temperatures rise, the melted snow and ice in some areas may turn to mud, which may limit access to off-road work sites where repairs are needed and cause delays.
SWEPCO currently has 1,500 internal and external personnel working to restore power to customers.
SWEPCO estimates power will be restored for 95% of customers by the following times:
- Caddo and Bossier parishes – 10 p.m. Friday
- Center, Texas – 10 p.m. Friday
- Bienville, DeSoto, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster and Winn parishes – 10 p.m. Monday
Thousands of customers will see service restored each day. Restoration in heavily-damaged areas will continue into next week.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.