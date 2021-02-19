Shreveport officials say most customers should have water pressure Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city crews say most customers should have some water pressure Friday, Feb. 19 after many days with little to none due to the severe winter storm that moved through the ArkLaTex.
The mayor tweeted about it Friday morning.
The City of Shreveport Water Department says repairs will continue until all customers are back online and water is flowing at normal levels. Work was completed Thursday night on two major distribution lines, officials say.
These repairs will help with water distribution efforts for thousands of Shreveport customers.
“City employees have been working around the clock to serve during these unprecedented weather conditions. We will continue to work until water is restored to all customers,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.
During the peak outage time Tuesday, around 30,000 customers were without water. As of Friday morning, 15,000 remain without service, the city says. The system serves about 70,000 customers in total.
“We’ve been making repairs throughout the city with every effort possible to restore services to everyone. We have all our meter technicians and field employees out looking for additional leaks,” said William Daniel, director of water and sewerage.
Those who have spotted leaks along water mains or who need their water turned off to make repairs should call 318-673-7600.
