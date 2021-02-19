Shreveport Mayor, councilmembers at odds during historic water crisis

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the days continue to mount for tens of thousands of Shreveport residents without water, KSLA News 12 has learned of a growing divide between city leadership over the cause of the outages and a plan moving forward.
“The city of Shreveport presently has no comprehensive plan for identifying and distributing water resources for the duration of the systemic failure of its water system,” begins a letter, obtained by KSLA, from councilmember John Nickleson to Homeland Security leadership.
Nickleson further asserted that a lack of a specific plan, “creates substantial risk of injury and loss of life, particularly among the elderly and disabled.”
Nickleson and at least one other councilmember told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner that they do not feel the mayor has openly shared what the city’s short and long term plans are to lift the city out of this crisis, namely getting the water flowing again.
Mayor Perkins wrote in an email reply to Nickleson, the city has a plan which includes bringing in pallets of water from outside of the area.
“That speaks to your lack of knowledge of crisis response and overall operations at this time,” Perkins letter continued.
The Mayor went on to suggest that Nickleson’s “assumptions and questioning has slowed down operations at best and would put more city employees in harms way at worst”, and that likened his behavior to, “throwing fits”.
Nickleson said he didn’t feel a councilmember or anyone for that matter should be attacked in such a way for asking questions as he says he’s tried for days now.
Earlier in the day, Nickleson said he visited a local apartment complex for the elderly, Jordan Street Apartments, where he found an elderly female scooping up snow to use to flush her toilets.
He went on to say the woman told him no one had been in communication with the tenants and the office was locked.
Nickleson said without a full plan shared with all councilmembers, he doesn’t feel the city’s most vulnerable are being looked after at such a critical time.
When asked about Friday’s emergency council meeting, Perkins said: “There is a bit of a split in council right now over the necessity of the meeting,” further suggesting some councilmembers will not appear for the virtual meeting.
